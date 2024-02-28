Interesting title registered for Venky’s Next

Venkatesh pinned many hopes on his 75th film Saindhav and the film ended up as a massive disappointment. The actor decided to pick up a family entertainer and successful director Anil Ravipudi is on board to direct the film. The scriptwork of the film is currently happening and the shoot commences in June. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release and an official announcement will be made soon. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Trisha is rumored to play the leading lady in this family entertainer and there are a lot of titles currently under consideration.

The makers have registered ‘Sankranthi Ki Vastunnaam’ as one of the titles. An official announcement will be made soon. Venkatesh is shooting for the second season of Rana Naidu and he will join the sets of Sankranthi Ki Vastunnaam after he completes Rana Naidu 2. Anil Ravipudi who is known to blend entertainment along with commercial elements is penning the script.