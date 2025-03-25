Interesting update on Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film

Top director Trivikram has been on a break from the past one year since the release of Guntur Kaaram. He has been working on a mythological drama and it would feature Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film needs extensive pre-production work and Trivikram is taking more time to wrap up the script work. With the arrival of Atlee and Allu Arjun’s film, there are a lot of speculations that Trivikram’s project will be pushed. Some of them speculated that the film was shelved. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi revealed some interesting updates about the film.

“I don’t know why Telugu cinema has stopped producing mythological films but we are making a mythological film very soon. Trivikram sir will direct Allu Arjun sir in this film. The entire nation would be surprised with the span of the film. We are making a film which has no inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharatha. We are making a different mythological film and it is not a fictional film. No one knows about the character though they have known about the person or God. The people have no idea about what happened in his life and we are going to show that on a huge scale” told Naga Vamsi in a recent interview.

Haarika and Hassine Creations will produce this big-budget mythological attempt and an announcement will be made very soon.