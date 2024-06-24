Interesting update on Hrithik and NTR’s War 2

Spread the love

Yashraj Films is paving the path for the biggest ever action entertainer and the film has two Superstars Hrithik Roshan and NTR playing the lead roles. Titled War 2, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and a couple of schedules for the film are completed. The film will have some breathtaking action stunts and they will be shot across some of the best locales of Europe. As per the interesting update, War 2 will have a speed boat chase that will be shot on Hrithik and NTR. The team took three months to design these action stunts and the makers have allocated a massive budget for the stunt. Ayan and his team filmed the stunt for six days. South African action director Franz Spilhaus choreographed this action stunt.

Marine Coordinator Jason Martin assisted the stunt. Aditya Chopra is said to have roped in 11 action stuntmen for the film and all these worked for Hollywood films. Hrithik Roshan plays a RAW Agent Kabir Dhaliwal and NTR has a role with negative shades. The next schedule of War 2 will start next month and the filming will be completed by the end of this year. War 2 is scheduled for August 2025 release.