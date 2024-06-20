Interesting update on NTR’s Dragon?

Young Tiger will soon work with KGF sensation Prashanth Neel and the shoot commences later this year. Prashanth Neel and his team is working on the final draft of the script and there are strong rumors that the film is titled Dragon. We have an interesting update about the characterization of NTR. The actor will have a powerful role with negative shades. Dragon represents negativity in European culture. Prashanth Neel is designing NTR’s role in a new manner which is never seen on Indian screen.

Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for the heroine’s role and a Bollywood actor will be seen in the role of the lead antagonist. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers and the entire technical team of Prashanth Neel will work for the film. The shoot of the film may start from October this year and the film will hit the screens during the second half of 2025. NTR is currently shooting for Kortala Siva’s Devara that will hit the screens in September. He also commenced the shoot of War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and the film releases in August 2025.