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Home > Politics

Internet Usage Doubles in Four Years, Underscoring Growing Influence of Social Media

Published on May 31, 2026 by nymisha

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Internet Usage Doubles in Four Years, Underscoring Growing Influence of Social Media

India has witnessed a remarkable digital transformation over the past four years, with internet usage surging across both urban and rural populations, according to data from the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6).

The survey shows that the share of people who have ever used the internet increased sharply between 2019-20 and 2023-24.

At the national level, internet usage among women nearly doubled from 33.3% to 64.3%, while among men it rose from 51.2% to 80.5%.

The growth was even more pronounced in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In Andhra Pradesh, internet usage among women jumped from 21.0% to 63.6%, while among men it increased from 41.9% to 83.7%.

Telangana recorded a similar trend, with women’s internet usage rising from 26.5% to 64.8% and men’s usage increasing from 50.0% to 87.3%.

The latest figures indicate that nearly 9 out of 10 men and almost 7 out of 10 women in Telangana have used the internet. In Andhra Pradesh, more than 8 out of 10 men and over 6 out of 10 women are internet users. Nationally, more than 8 out of 10 men and nearly two-thirds of women have accessed the internet.

The rapid expansion of internet access has significant implications for communication, governance, business, and politics. As hundreds of millions of Indians come online, social media platforms are increasingly becoming the primary spaces where people consume news, engage in public discussions, interact with leaders, and shape public opinion.

The NFHS-6 findings highlight a broader shift in how Indians access information and participate in public life. With digital connectivity reaching deeper into society, the internet is no longer a supplementary channel of communication. It is emerging as the central arena where narratives are formed, opinions are influenced, and public discourse unfolds.

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