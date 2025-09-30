Introducing Akshaye Khanna As Shukracharya

The anticipation surrounding Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe peaks once again as the makers of MAHAKALI unveil the first look of Akshaye Khanna. Directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru, produced by RKD Studios and presented by RK Duggal, this third chapter is presently underway with its shoot.

The first look introduces Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya, the mythic guru of the Asuras. The image is drenched in symbolism- a stormy, firelit background, monumental cliffs, and a sage-like figure whose calm composure contrasts with the turbulent surroundings. His intense eyes and dignified aura instantly convey Shukracharya’s central role in the unfolding cosmic drama.

With Akshaye Khanna stepping into such an iconic role, audiences can expect a performance that carries both intellectual weight and spiritual resonance, firmly setting the stage for another epoch-defining chapter in the PVCU. MAHAKALI is the maiden venture for Akshaye in Tollywood.

A strong technical crew supports the film, with Smaran Sai on music, Suresh Ragutu on cinematography, and Sri Nagendra Tangala as production designer. The film’s entire shoot will be wrapped up by December. The release date will be revealed soon.