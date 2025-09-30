x
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Introducing Akshaye Khanna As Shukracharya

Published on September 30, 2025 by nymisha

Kantara Chapter 1: Action, Grandeur, Culture
Introducing Akshaye Khanna As Shukracharya
Deepika Padukone’s Differences with her Mentor
Prestigious Tollywood Films Launch for Dasara
Chiranjeevi and Charan call OG Superb

Introducing Akshaye Khanna As Shukracharya

The anticipation surrounding Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe peaks once again as the makers of MAHAKALI unveil the first look of Akshaye Khanna. Directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru, produced by RKD Studios and presented by RK Duggal, this third chapter is presently underway with its shoot.

The first look introduces Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya, the mythic guru of the Asuras. The image is drenched in symbolism- a stormy, firelit background, monumental cliffs, and a sage-like figure whose calm composure contrasts with the turbulent surroundings. His intense eyes and dignified aura instantly convey Shukracharya’s central role in the unfolding cosmic drama.

With Akshaye Khanna stepping into such an iconic role, audiences can expect a performance that carries both intellectual weight and spiritual resonance, firmly setting the stage for another epoch-defining chapter in the PVCU. MAHAKALI is the maiden venture for Akshaye in Tollywood.

A strong technical crew supports the film, with Smaran Sai on music, Suresh Ragutu on cinematography, and Sri Nagendra Tangala as production designer. The film’s entire shoot will be wrapped up by December. The release date will be revealed soon.

