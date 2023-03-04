Investors have lost faith in State Govt, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday felt that the industrial tycoons have lost faith in the State Government and thus they are not coming forward to invest in Andhra Pradesh.

During his pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’, Lokesh had an interaction with the youth at Kallur of Punganuru Assembly segment in Chittoor district. When the youth gathered for the programme told Lokesh that they have lost their jobs as the companies for which they have been working closed their units in the State and shifted them to other States, Lokesh said assured them that they need not get disheartened as the TDP is all set to come back to power and once the TDP forms the government again they will get better employment opportunities.

When some of them wanted to know whether the youth will have an opportunity in politics, Lokesh replied that TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, wants to give 40 per cent representation for youth in the party.

Majority of the youth gathered for the programme complained that Chittoor district is the worst affected with the negative rule of the YSRCP. They said that cases under various Sections have been registered against them due to which their future is now in dilemma.

Lokesh promised them that once the TDP is into power, all such false cases will be lifted, and the party will invite investors into the State following which the youth will get employment opportunities.

The police forced the petty businessmen to shut down their shops during Lokesh’s visit to Kallur. The family members of Misba met Lokesh and said that she committed suicide due to harassment by the YSRCP leaders. They also said that they met Minister, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, several times but justice was not done to them.

Responding to them, Lokesh promised to stand by the family and will always support them. Observing that there was no security for minorities during the YSRCP rule, Lokesh said that the TDP is all set to come back to power and all their problems will be addressed.

Lokesh called upon the minorities and the youth to fight with right spirit and not get scared away by the false cases. The TDP will extend all sorts of cooperation to them and will stand by them, he added.