IPL 2026: CSK Faces Legal Trouble Ahead of IPL

Amid the IPL excitement, the Chennai Super Kings have landed in legal trouble. Sunrisers Hyderabad ownership group Sun TV Network Limited has filed a civil case in the Madras High Court against Chennai Super Kings Limited.

The interim injunction petition was heard by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy. Sun TV Network alleged that Chennai Super Kings used songs from the films Jailer, Coolie and Jailer 2 in their promotional videos without proper authorisation. Sun Network produced these films and holds the copyright for the music.

Senior counsel Ravindran appeared on behalf of Sun TV Network. He informed the court that Chennai Super Kings removed the songs from their promotional material soon after receiving an email notice. He also requested that such copyright violations should not occur again.

Senior advocate PS Raman represented Chennai Super Kings. He confirmed before the court that the songs were removed from the promotional videos. He assured the court that the franchise would not use the songs again without obtaining proper licenses from the concerned authorities.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the case to the 16th of this month. The development has added an unexpected twist to the build up of the new IPL season.