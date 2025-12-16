IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Big Surprises, Late Twists and a Record Deal in Abu Dhabi

The IPL 2026 mini auction began in Abu Dhabi, leaving fans and analysts surprised. Several well-known players went unsold in the opening rounds, creating confusion about team strategies. However, as the auction progressed, dramatic twists changed the narrative and turned disappointment into celebration for many players.

Slow Start Shocks Fans

At the start of the auction, franchises avoided bidding aggressively for several star players. Even in the first round, teams chose to stay cautious despite having large purses. This trend continued briefly into the uncapped players segment as well. For a while, it appeared that franchises were deliberately holding back and reworking their plans.

Unsold to Sold: The Late Auction Turnaround

As the auction moved toward its final stages, teams began using their remaining budgets. Several players who were earlier unsold suddenly found buyers and became the biggest beneficiaries of the late momentum.

England all rounder Liam Livingstone attracted interest from Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. Hyderabad eventually secured him for Rs 13 crore. New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra was picked by Kolkata for Rs 2 crore. Chennai Super Kings signed Sarfaraz Khan at his base price of Rs 75 lakh.

Kolkata also bought pacer Akash Deep for Rs 1 crore. Chennai added New Zealand bowler Matt Henry for Rs 2 crore and spinner Rahul Chahar for Rs 5.2 crore after a bidding battle with Punjab Kings. Punjab won a close contest against Gujarat Titans to sign Australian bowler Ben Dwarshuis for Rs 4.40 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants made a bold move by buying Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis for Rs 8.6 crore. Delhi Capitals signed South African pacer Lungi Ngidi for Rs 2 crore. Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked Jordan Cox for Rs 75 lakh. Rajasthan Royals added Aman Rao for Rs 30 lakh.

Mumbai Indians signed Mayank Rawat at base price, while Punjab Kings picked Praveen Dubey for Rs 30 lakh. Sunrisers Hyderabad strengthened further by signing Australian all rounder Jack Edwards for Rs 3 crore. Delhi Capitals bought Sahil Parakh, Punjab Kings signed Vishal Nishad and Rajasthan Royals picked Brijesh Sharma, all for Rs 30 lakh each.

Cameron Green Steals the Show

The highlight of the IPL 2026 mini auction was Australian all rounder Cameron Green. Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for a massive Rs 25.20 crore, making it the biggest bid of the auction and the highest of his IPL career so far.

Green entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Mumbai Indians started the bidding, followed by Rajasthan Royals. The contest intensified once Kolkata joined. Rajasthan dropped out at Rs 13.60 crore, after which Chennai Super Kings entered the race. Chennai eventually withdrew at Rs 25.20 crore, allowing Kolkata to seal the record deal.

New BCCI Rule Changes Payout

Despite being sold for Rs 25.20 crore, Cameron Green will receive only Rs 18 crore. The remaining Rs 7.20 crore will go to the BCCI treasury. This is due to a new rule introduced to cap the maximum fee for overseas players in mini auctions.

Under this regulation, any overseas player can receive a maximum of Rs 18 crore, regardless of the final bid amount. The excess money is directed to the BCCI and will be used for player welfare initiatives. The rule aims to protect the value of Indian players and prevent excessive spending on foreign stars.

Auction Continues with High Expectations

The IPL 2026 mini auction is being held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and will continue for two days. Proceedings began at 2.30 PM Indian Standard Time. The auction started with capped players, followed by uncapped players. With smart planning, surprise picks and a record breaking deal, the IPL 2026 mini auction has already delivered high drama.