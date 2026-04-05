IPL Impacting Indian Cinema

The IPL 2026 has started recently and the cricket fever has gripped the nation. There is a heavy decline in the footfalls for the evening and night shows all over the country. On weekends as there are two matches, the IPL has been impacting the afternoon shows too. Biker and Rakasa released this weekend and the IPL impact is clearly seen on the collections of both the films. Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge too has seen a huge decline this weekend.

After a super strong run, the film’s numbers have seen a huge decline. The upcoming matches of IPL will be crucial and it will impact the summer releases for sure. The final of IPL is scheduled for May 31st and it means that all summer release collections will see a decline. Several biggies from various Indian languages are out of the summer race because of the IPL.