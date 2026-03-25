Ippasara Debate Sparks Uproar in Telangana Assembly

The Telangana Assembly witnessed a highly charged session as a discussion on Ippasara turned into a full-scale political confrontation, marked by sharp exchanges, personal remarks, and mounting tensions between ruling and opposition members.

The debate was initially triggered by Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy, who proposed that Ippasara, a beverage made from ippapuvvu, could be developed into a global brand. He argued that with scientific processing and structured promotion, the product could generate substantial revenue for the state while also bringing recognition to tribal heritage and local traditions.

However, the discussion took a sharp turn when BJP MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy entered the debate with pointed remarks. He criticised the Congress government for its practice of naming welfare schemes after Indiramma and suggested that such a name should not be associated with Ippasara. His sarcastic comment that the product could instead be branded as “Ippa Tequila” immediately triggered strong reactions from the treasury benches.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reacted strongly and objected to the remarks, calling them inappropriate and disrespectful. The exchange between the two escalated quickly, with both sides refusing to step back. Rakesh Reddy stood firm on his comments and responded sharply to the criticism, leading to a tense verbal confrontation on the floor of the House.

The situation reflected a clear breakdown in decorum as provocative statements began to replace structured debate. At one point, remarks questioning intent and tone further intensified the atmosphere, with members openly challenging each other in the Assembly.

As the confrontation deepened, Minister D. Sridhar Babu intervened and called for restraint. He emphasised that members are expected to follow established rules and maintain dignity in their conduct. He urged that controversial remarks should be removed from official records to preserve the integrity of the Assembly proceedings.

Even as the House was already tense, the situation escalated further towards the end when BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy made sensational remarks targeting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He claimed that his support had played a crucial role in Revanth Reddy’s political rise and used an extreme expression, stating that it was as if he had “sold his kidneys” to help him become Chief Minister. He went on to add that Revanth Reddy would “take even Azharuddin’s kidneys,” a remark that immediately drew attention and added to the already volatile situation.

Following criticism, Kaushik Reddy clarified that his comments were made as a counter to earlier remarks by Revanth Reddy and were not meant to be taken literally. However, the timing and tone of the statement ensured that it became a major talking point from the session.

The entire episode highlights how quickly legislative discussions can shift from policy to confrontation. The original focus on promoting Ippasara and exploring its economic potential was overshadowed by political rhetoric and personal attacks.