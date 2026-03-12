x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Iran-Israel War: One More Worry for the Common Man After LPG Crisis

Published on March 12, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Iran-Israel War: One More Worry for the Common Man After LPG Crisis
image
Nagabandham’s Namo Re Promo: Spiritual Grandeur
image
Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Allu Cinemas
image
Viral Now: Hardik Pandya Lands into Legal Trouble
image
Collar Ey Etthara: Biggest Massbuster

Iran-Israel War: One More Worry for the Common Man After LPG Crisis

The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict is beginning to affect India’s economy in multiple ways. Shortages of key commodities and rising fuel costs are already creating pressure in the market. After concerns over LPG supply and possible petrol price hikes, another major worry is emerging. Medicine prices in India may soon increase if the global situation continues.

Pharmaceutical companies are facing rising costs for essential raw materials used in drug manufacturing. Many of these materials are imported and their prices have already increased by five to ten percent. Antibiotics and vitamin supplements are likely to be the first categories to see price pressure.

A major reason behind the increase is the disruption in global supply chains. Tensions in the Gulf region have affected shipping routes and transport operations. India depends on several countries for key pharmaceutical inputs. A portion of the raw materials used for medicines is imported from Europe. Drugs related to cancer treatment, heart disease, and endocrine disorders are among those affected.

India also imports important starting materials and solvents from countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Many pharmaceutical chemicals are petroleum-based. As crude oil prices rise, production costs for medicines also increase.

Shipping costs have surged sharply in recent weeks. Transport expenses have reportedly increased by 200 to 300 per cent. Shipment charges now range between 4,000 and 8,000 dollars.

Experts say India currently has medicine stock for several weeks. Prices may not rise immediately. However, if the conflict continues for a longer period, the costs in the country are likely to increase.

Previous Nagabandham’s Namo Re Promo: Spiritual Grandeur
else

TRENDING

image
Nagabandham’s Namo Re Promo: Spiritual Grandeur
image
Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Allu Cinemas
image
Viral Now: Hardik Pandya Lands into Legal Trouble

Latest

image
Iran-Israel War: One More Worry for the Common Man After LPG Crisis
image
Nagabandham’s Namo Re Promo: Spiritual Grandeur
image
Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Allu Cinemas
image
Viral Now: Hardik Pandya Lands into Legal Trouble
image
Collar Ey Etthara: Biggest Massbuster

Most Read

image
Iran-Israel War: One More Worry for the Common Man After LPG Crisis
image
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Kavitha Receive Fresh Notice
image
Severe LPG Crisis Hits Andhra Pradesh Hotels, Prices Rise as Kitchens Struggle to Survive

Related Articles

Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot