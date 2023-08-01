Irrigation sector in the State got totally reversed due to the destructive policies adopted by the YSRCP Government and irrigation suffered huge losses, observed former chief minister and TDP president, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday.

As part of the TDP’s ‘Yudha Bheri’ programme taken up to project the failures of the State Government on the irrigation sector, Naidu is touring Kurnool district on Tuesday. On his arrival at Orvakallu airport, the TDP supremo was given a warm reception by a large number of party leaders and activists.

Later addressing a public meeting, Naidu said that the TDP has declared a war on the destruction of the irrigation projects and as part of the programme he will visit all the projects in the State to bring awareness among the people. Observing that he is now embarking on the ‘Yudha Bheri’ from Nandikotkur to Pathapatnam, Naidu said that beginning his yatra here he will tour about 2,500 km to bring awareness among all.

The Matchumarri project is a lifeline for Rayalaseema, the TDP supremo said and stated that he will certainly complete this project and dedicate it to the nation. Banakacherla is the gateway of Rayalaseema through which drinking, and irrigation needs of the region can be met, he noted.

Recalling that Rayalaseema witnessed several agitations for water, Naidu said that the situation has totally changed after NTR became the chief minister in 1983. Entire Rayalaseema turned into a fertile region with the Srisailam Right Bank Canal (SRBC) and the whole credit goes to the late NTR, he maintained.

For the Telugu Ganga project, N T Rama Rao had convinced three chief ministers and the prime minister and successfully supplied drinking water to Chennai, Naidu recalled. It is the TDP that launched the Handi-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari, Matchumarri and the SRBC he said, adding that it is the Late NT Rama Rao who is behind supplying water for the entire region.

While the TDP successfully supplied water to Rayalaseema, Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has totally destroyed all these projects, Naidu regretted.

Pointing out that Rs 68,000 cr was spent for irrigation projects in five years during the TDP regime, Naidu said that Jagan has spent a magre amount of Rs 22,000 cr. “I have spent Rs 12,400 cr for these projects in Rayalaseema, but this traitor has till now spent only Rs 2,000 cr,” the TDP supremo said.