Irumudi First Look: Ravi Teja in never-seen-before avatar

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and writer-director Shiva Nirvana have come together to deliver a spectacular emotional drama. The movie generated good buzz as #RT77 and now, the makers have unveiled title, Irumudi, with first look. The poster depicts a strong bond between a father and daughter offering completely different story for Rsci Teja from his previous films.

The poster presents a visually pleasing Ravi Teja in Ayyappa Mala holding his daughter, played by Baby Nakshatra, in one hand dancing during a Bhajana Ritual with Irumudi on his head. Director Shiva Nirvana, known for his emotional storytelling, has reportedly crafted a powerful script that balances devotional fervor with a gripping father-daughter strong emotional drama.

The actor shared the first look with a heartfelt message:

“Some stories choose you at the right moment in life. Feeling blessed to be part of one such story again, letting belief lead the way. Excited to begin this new journey called #Irumudi with @ShivaNirvana & @MythriOfficial Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa ”

The film produced by Mythri Movie Makers, features Priya Bhavani Shankar in leading lady role with a stellar supporting cast. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for this entertainer with strong script and new characterisation for Ravi Teja. With first look itself, the makers are promising a divine energetic vibe creating positive anticipation. Regular Shoot of the movie is progressing at a rapid pace.