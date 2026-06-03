Irumudi Glimpse: Ravi Teja and Nakshatra melt hearts

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has decided to try a very fresh, emotional and powerful character in his upcoming family entertainer, Irumudi. Shiva Nirvana, the writer-director known for his family oriented entertainers has decided to blend emotions, action with a fresh point in this film.

The movie has made a strong impression right from the announcement and each promotional material increased curiosity. Now, the makers have released a heart-touching glimpse highlighting father-daughter bond between Ravi Teja and Nakshathra. In a secluded place besides waterfall, they lead a very peaceful life.

But Ravi Teja’s character is shown as an alcohol addict and upon his daughter’s request, he decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha. Why this move is important? What happens to his violent past? Irumudi glimpse leaves audiences with such intriguing questions. Ravi Teja is immaculate as a father and he is looking very fresh from his other films.

His screen presence, his presentation and small mass moment all work brilliantly. Production values of Mythri Movie Makers stand out as the visuals are eye-pleasing and appealing. GV Prakash Kumar music is another major highlight of this feel good glimpse. Ravi Teja and Shiva Nirvana are gearing up to offer a heart warming experience in theatres with spirituality imbibed in it.