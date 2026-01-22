Is Aamir Khan Married Again?

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been dating each other for a while. Aamir confirmed about his relationship publicly last year. Now, they are poised to progress in their relationship. Allegedly, Aamir and Gauri have settled into a new place together in Mumbai. In an interview, Aamir expressed, “In my heart, I’m already married to her.”

In an interview, Aamir Khan shared about moving in with Gauri Spratt, saying, “This is taking place right after my production Happy Patel is being launched. So, it’s a bit chaotic. Gauri and I are genuinely serious about our relationship and we are firmly committed. We are partners in this. I feel that, in my heart, I’m already married to her. Whether we make it official or not is something I will figure out along the way.”

Aamir Khan was recently seen in a cameo in Vir Das’s movie Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The film was helmed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri and stars Vir Das, Mona Singh, Imran Khan, Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar, and others in significant roles. Prior to this, he appeared in Aryan Khan’s directorial The Bads of Bollywood and Rajinikanth’s Coolie in small roles.