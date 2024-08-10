x
Home > Movie News

Is Aamir Khan retiring from Acting in Films?

Published on August 10, 2024

Is Aamir Khan retiring from Acting in Films?

Aamir Khan

Bollywood legendary actor Aamir Khan was present for the special screening of Laapata Ladies in the Supreme Court. The film was directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Several top judges of the Supreme Court attended the screening and Aamir Khan spoke about the film. He said that he realized that he was in the last stages of his film career during Covid-19 pandemic. “I have 15 years more for work and I have to give back to the industry. The society and film industry have given me so much. I am planning to produce at least one film every year and this is how I can give back” told Aamir Khan.

“I can introduce various directors and writers through my production house. Laapata Ladies is the first step in that direction and I am keen to produce as many films as I can than doing movies as an actor” told Aamir Khan. His words hinted that Aamir Khan is keen to produce more films than to do a number of films as an actor at this point of time in his career. All those who watched Laapata Ladies lauded Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao for their work.

