Is all hungama about Cabinet expansion on Ugadi, just fog?

It seems Telangana Congress leaders waiting for Cabinet berths have to wait for some more time. The heightened anticipation and hopes of MLAs aspiring for Minister posts is slowly fizzling out.

There was widespread talk among Congress circles that Cabinet expansion will be done on the occasion of Ugadi festival. None other than TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud has hinted about Cabinet expansion on the occasion of Telugu new year, speaking to reporters covering Congress beat.

Before TPCC chief opened up on Cabinet expansion, there was hectic parleying in Delhi between Telangana Congress leaders and AICC top leadership. Even CM Revanth Reddy made a visit to National capital.

But Vishwavasu Nama Ugadi is just hours away, and till now there is no inkling or any information about Cabinet expansion.

While Telangana Cabinet has total 18 berths, including Chief Minister, there are 12 Ministers right now. There has been hectic lobbying for the remaining 6 Cabinet berths, eversince formation of Congress Government in December 2023.

There were debates about probable Cabinet expansion multiple times in the past, but never became reality. But this time, there have been strong indications from AICC and TPCC leaders that Cabinet expansion will be done on March 30, on the occasion of Ugadi 2025.

Many media organizations, including the reputed ones, even carried the names of probable Ministers, implying that CM Revanth Reddy Cabinet is all set for expansion on Ugadi festival day. Names of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Gaddam Vivek, Vakiti Srihari, Amir Ali Khan, Sudarshan Reddy and others did rounds for Minister posts.

But till now, no such atmosphere of a Cabinet expansion is being witnessed in the power corridors of Telangana, implying that the proposition of Cabinet expansion on the occasion of Ugadi is, just another bout of aspirants MLAs imagination and intense PR exercise of Ministerial berth hopefuls.