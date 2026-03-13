x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Is Allu Cinemas a Threat for AMB Cinemas?

Published on March 13, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
UBS Release: GO issued in Andhra Pradesh
image
Is Allu Cinemas a Threat for AMB Cinemas?
image
Bangaru Bomma: SP Charan, Chithra’s Classic Charm
image
Is Anushka Shetty Getting Married?
image
Video : Actress Raashii Khanna Exclusive Interview

Is Allu Cinemas a Threat for AMB Cinemas?

Allu Cinemas will open for film lovers and regular patrons starting from tomorrow. The four-screen multiplex is located in Gandipet, one of the costliest and most developing places of Hyderabad. From the past couple of years, most of the celebrities, rich crowds and others residing near to the ORR are rushing to AMB Cinemas for the best theatrical experience. There is huge demand for the tickets in AMB Cinemas. Now, Allu Cinemas is one more option for these crowds.

Allu Cinemas is also located in the best place and it offers the first Dolby Screen in Hyderabad. The initial impressions are exceptional and Allu Cinemas is expected to be a threat to AMB Cinemas to an extent. An industry insider has revealed that there is a huge demand for the tickets of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh which are releasing next week. The Dolby screen tickets are expected to be unavailable for the local public and they may not be available on BookMyShow for the first weekend because of the huge requests.

Allu Cinemas will surely draw crowds from Kokapet, Gandipet, Narsingi, Financial District and others. Most of the lavish gated communities are located in these regions and several IT professionals, businessmen and others are residing in these regions. Apart from turning the first option for the residents in these regions, Allu Cinemas will also be a threat for AMB Cinemas which is leading the theatre chart in Hyderabad.

Next UBS Release: GO issued in Andhra Pradesh Previous Bangaru Bomma: SP Charan, Chithra’s Classic Charm
else

TRENDING

image
UBS Release: GO issued in Andhra Pradesh
image
Is Allu Cinemas a Threat for AMB Cinemas?
image
Bangaru Bomma: SP Charan, Chithra’s Classic Charm

Latest

image
UBS Release: GO issued in Andhra Pradesh
image
Is Allu Cinemas a Threat for AMB Cinemas?
image
Bangaru Bomma: SP Charan, Chithra’s Classic Charm
image
Is Anushka Shetty Getting Married?
image
Video : Actress Raashii Khanna Exclusive Interview

Most Read

image
Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Gag on Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Debate
image
Iran-Israel War: One More Worry for the Common Man After LPG Crisis

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event