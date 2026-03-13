Is Allu Cinemas a Threat for AMB Cinemas?

Allu Cinemas will open for film lovers and regular patrons starting from tomorrow. The four-screen multiplex is located in Gandipet, one of the costliest and most developing places of Hyderabad. From the past couple of years, most of the celebrities, rich crowds and others residing near to the ORR are rushing to AMB Cinemas for the best theatrical experience. There is huge demand for the tickets in AMB Cinemas. Now, Allu Cinemas is one more option for these crowds.

Allu Cinemas is also located in the best place and it offers the first Dolby Screen in Hyderabad. The initial impressions are exceptional and Allu Cinemas is expected to be a threat to AMB Cinemas to an extent. An industry insider has revealed that there is a huge demand for the tickets of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh which are releasing next week. The Dolby screen tickets are expected to be unavailable for the local public and they may not be available on BookMyShow for the first weekend because of the huge requests.

Allu Cinemas will surely draw crowds from Kokapet, Gandipet, Narsingi, Financial District and others. Most of the lavish gated communities are located in these regions and several IT professionals, businessmen and others are residing in these regions. Apart from turning the first option for the residents in these regions, Allu Cinemas will also be a threat for AMB Cinemas which is leading the theatre chart in Hyderabad.