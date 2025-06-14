Is Anirudh getting married to Kavya Maaran?

Anirudh Ravichander, a leading music composer in the South Indian film industry is reportedly preparing to get married to Kavya Maran, the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman of the Sun Group. Speculations about their relationship surfaced after a Reddit post went viral, suggesting that the couple has been together for more than a year and is now contemplating marriage. Both Anirudh and Kavya are yet to respond to the rumors. Speculations say that Anirudh began dating Kavya approximately a year ago, and preparations for their wedding are said to be in progress. The dating rumors surrounding Anirudh and Kavya ignited after they were seen on a recent dinner outing. Rumors say that the duo has been spotted the pair multiple times, though they maintained a low profile.

Anirudh comes from a family deeply rooted in the arts and he is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi. His aunt Latha is married to the iconic actor Rajinikanth, and his great-grandfather, K Subramanyam, was a filmmaker in the 1930s. Professionally, Anirudh is one of the busiest music composers of the country and he is the highest paid South composer.Kavya, 33, daughter of Kalanithi Maran, has made a name for herself in the cricket world. Frequently seen at IPL games, she passionately supports her team, and her lively expressions, whether of joy or disappointment, often trend on social media.