Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty's Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal's Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu's Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Movie News

Is Anirudh getting married to Kavya Maaran?

Published on June 14, 2025 by swathy

Is Anirudh getting married to Kavya Maaran?

Anirudh Ravichander, a leading music composer in the South Indian film industry is reportedly preparing to get married to Kavya Maran, the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman of the Sun Group. Speculations about their relationship surfaced after a Reddit post went viral, suggesting that the couple has been together for more than a year and is now contemplating marriage. Both Anirudh and Kavya are yet to respond to the rumors. Speculations say that Anirudh began dating Kavya approximately a year ago, and preparations for their wedding are said to be in progress. The dating rumors surrounding Anirudh and Kavya ignited after they were seen on a recent dinner outing. Rumors say that the duo has been spotted the pair multiple times, though they maintained a low profile.

Anirudh comes from a family deeply rooted in the arts and he is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi. His aunt Latha is married to the iconic actor Rajinikanth, and his great-grandfather, K Subramanyam, was a filmmaker in the 1930s. Professionally, Anirudh is one of the busiest music composers of the country and he is the highest paid South composer.Kavya, 33, daughter of Kalanithi Maran, has made a name for herself in the cricket world. Frequently seen at IPL games, she passionately supports her team, and her lively expressions, whether of joy or disappointment, often trend on social media.

Why did Ram Charan and Trivikram film hit a Roadblock?
Devara 2 Team waiting for NTR
