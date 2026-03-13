Is Anushka Shetty Getting Married?

Top actress Anushka Shetty hasn’t been seen across the film circles for the past few months. She played the lead role in Ghaati last year and the film ended up as a disappointment. The latest rumors making rounds is that Anushka Shetty is all set to get married very soon. It is an arranged marriage which is finalized by her family. The groom is a businessman based in Bengaluru and he comes from a Kannada family. Anushka Shetty was born in Mangalore and she is a Kannada girl.

Anushka Shetty raced to the top and is one of the best performing actresses. The Lady Superstar also was paid big remuneration and she has been suffering with weight loss issues from the past few years. She was linked to Prabhas and there were rumors about her wedding several times. They clarified that they are close friends. The 44-year-old actress is finally getting married. More details are expected to be announced soon.