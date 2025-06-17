x
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Is Chandrababu Destroying Lokesh’s Career?

Published on June 17, 2025 by nymisha

Is Chandrababu Destroying Lokesh’s Career?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has ignited controversy in Andhra Pradesh politics by accusing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of undermining the political future of his son, Nara Lokesh. Despite Lokesh holding key responsibilities as Minister for Education and National General Secretary of the TDP, Owaisi alleged that Chandrababu is deliberately blocking his son’s political growth. He claimed that even after serving as Chief Minister for over 14 years, Chandrababu continues to control the party without allowing a natural leadership transition to Lokesh.

Owaisi questioned why the TDP leadership has not been formally handed over to Lokesh, whom he described as the “rightful heir” of the party. In a pointed remark, he stated that Lokesh—not Junior NTR—is the legitimate political successor, but his potential is being stifled from within. Owaisi warned that if the current power structure continues, it could result in both the decline of the TDP and the destruction of Lokesh’s political future.

The remarks come amid growing speculation about a leadership shift within the TDP. While Lokesh has been increasingly active in governance and party affairs, Chandrababu was recently re-elected unopposed as the party president. Owaisi’s comments are being seen as a calculated political move aimed at highlighting the succession dilemma within the TDP, while also trying to weaken the party’s image ahead of local body elections.

Although the TDP has not officially responded, Owaisi’s allegations have sparked widespread discussion, with many political analysts viewing it as an attempt to stir internal tension and disrupt the party’s outreach among minority communities. The controversy adds a new dimension to the ongoing political dynamics in Andhra Pradesh.

