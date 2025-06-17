Is Chandrababu Destroying Lokesh’s Career?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has ignited controversy in Andhra Pradesh politics by accusing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of undermining the political future of his son, Nara Lokesh. Despite Lokesh holding key responsibilities as Minister for Education and National General Secretary of the TDP, Owaisi alleged that Chandrababu is deliberately blocking his son’s political growth. He claimed that even after serving as Chief Minister for over 14 years, Chandrababu continues to control the party without allowing a natural leadership transition to Lokesh.

Owaisi questioned why the TDP leadership has not been formally handed over to Lokesh, whom he described as the “rightful heir” of the party. In a pointed remark, he stated that Lokesh—not Junior NTR—is the legitimate political successor, but his potential is being stifled from within. Owaisi warned that if the current power structure continues, it could result in both the decline of the TDP and the destruction of Lokesh’s political future.

The remarks come amid growing speculation about a leadership shift within the TDP. While Lokesh has been increasingly active in governance and party affairs, Chandrababu was recently re-elected unopposed as the party president. Owaisi’s comments are being seen as a calculated political move aimed at highlighting the succession dilemma within the TDP, while also trying to weaken the party’s image ahead of local body elections.

Although the TDP has not officially responded, Owaisi’s allegations have sparked widespread discussion, with many political analysts viewing it as an attempt to stir internal tension and disrupt the party’s outreach among minority communities. The controversy adds a new dimension to the ongoing political dynamics in Andhra Pradesh.