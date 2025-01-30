x
Home > Movie News

Is Daaku Maharaaj a Cost Failure?

Published on January 30, 2025 by swathy

Is Daaku Maharaaj a Cost Failure?

Daaku Maharaaj is one of the prestigious films of Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film was released for Sankranthi and the response was unanimous. But the audience and family crowds rushed to watch Sankranthiki Vastunnam and it caused a huge damage for the box-office numbers of Daaku Maharaaj. The makers have spent lavishly on the film and the makers spent so much on the reshoots of Daaku Maharaaj. Before the release of the film, a handsome amount was at risk and the makers believed that it would be recovered through the overflows in theatres.

But the film’s final numbers reached breakeven in some of the regions and in other territories, the buyers tasted losses. Daaku Maharaaj will end up as a cost failure though the film received appreciation. The makers did not compromise on the quality and this is the reason for the production house tasting losses. Digital platform Netflix too had to defer with the producers on Sankranthi release and the makers received a cut in the final deal which also added a dent for the revenue. Daaku Maharaaj is a mass entertainer directed by Bobby and Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal played the lead roles. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

