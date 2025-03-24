x
Is David Warner's Cameo worth in Robinhood?

Published on March 24, 2025

Is David Warner’s Cameo worth in Robinhood?

Australian Star cricketer David Warner has an important role to play in Nithiin’s upcoming film Robinhood. For his ten minutes role, David Warner is said to have been paid a whopping remuneration. The star cricketer has also been given prominent place during the trailer launch and pre-release event that took place last night. The entire team heaped praise on David Warner and his performance in the film. The star cricketer also took the stage on fire by recreating the iconic step from Pushpa.

The discussion is if David Warner’s cameo is worth for the paid remuneration and the weight given by the team. Both Nithiin and Venky Kudumula could not wait to appreciate David Warner for accepting the role. Will this make an impact on the box-office numbers of the film. Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad is not happy for David Warner given so much prominence. His speech said it all. We have to wait till Friday to see what Venky Kudumula has on board for David Warner. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The trailer sounded impressive and Sreeleela is the leading lady in this entertainer. GV Prakash Kumar scored the music and background score for Robinhood.

