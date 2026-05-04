Is Dhanush Releasing Too Many Films?

Tamil actor Dhanush is the only Indian actor who is releasing multiple films every year and the actor is also testing his luck as a director during his breaks. His recent film Kara has been a shock for the actor as the film failed to report minimum openings. Kara is the lowest opener for Dhanush since the past decade. None of his films failed badly or opened on such a poor note till date after the actor emerged as a star. The major reason is because of too many releases from Dhanush.

The actor managed to release three films last year: Kuberaa, Idli Kadai and Tere Ishk Mein and all the three films ended up as decent hits. Still, Kara opened on a poor note. Dhanush has three films releasing this year. He is shooting for D55 in the direction of RajkumarPeriyasamy and D56 is directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu. Both these films will hit the screens this year. D57 is directed by Mari Selvaraj and the shoot commences very soon. He also has Vada Chennai 2 directed by Vetrimaaran lined up. Despite the decent performance of his 2025 films, Kara opened on a poor note because of the bad content and too much availability of Dhanush for every 3-4 months.