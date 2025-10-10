Is Dil Raju’s Dream Project Finally Happening?

Top producer Dil Raju has paid a hefty advance for Prabhas long ago. He also was the one who bailed out Saaho from financial stress before the film’s release. Prabhas promised a film for Dil Raju but the top producer wanted to wait for the right time and a right director. The film is finally happening soon. Prabhas and Sukumar will work together in an interesting film and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce this prestigious project. The project has been under discussion from a long time and the recent developments are said to be positive.

But the project will take a long time to kick-start. Sukumar is completely focused on Ram Charan’s film and the shoot commences next year. Sukumar will spend at least a year on the shoot and the film releases in 2027. Soon after this, Sukumar will start working on Prabhas’ film and an announcement will be made soon. Prabhas too is a busy man. He is completing the shoots of Raja Saab and Fauji. After this, he has Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kalki 2898 AD sequel with Nag Ashwin and Salaar 2 with Prashanth Neel. A film with Sukumar will be an exciting news for Prabhas fans and Dil Raju is finally making his dream project true.