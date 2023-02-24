Is Gannavaram in Pakistan, Naidu questions

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asked whether Gannavaram is part of Andhra Pradesh or Pakistan. Naidu visited the party office at Gannavaram, which was attacked by the supporters of sitting MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan early this week.

The TDP chief also visited the house of the TDP activists who were injured in the attack and consoled them. He promised that the party would stand by them and fight for their rights. He came down heavily on the ruling party for encouraging violence and filing cases against the TDP activists who questioned the ruling party’s failures or excesses.

The TDP president also blamed the ruling party for booking cases against the TDP leaders who were injured in the attack. He questioned the police for filing cases against those who complained of attacks on them and the office.

Chandrababu Naidu wondered why the police had stopped the TDP leader Kommareddy Pattabhiram from visiting the party office. He said that the police were serving the political interests of the ruling party against the rules. He also asserted that the TDP leaders would continue to visit other places in the state and campaign for the party.

“There is no going back. We would fight and face the challenges,” Chandrababu Naidu said. He also dared the ruling party leaders to come for a face to face fight. “We are prepared. Come in any number. We are ready for the fight,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSR Congress leaders and the activists have become terrorists. He wondered why the police were targeting the opposition party leaders leaving the terrorists in the ruling party.

The TDP president appealed to the people to fight against the violent actions of the ruling party. He also asked the people to rally against the YSR Congress and send its leader back to jail.