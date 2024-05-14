x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
View all stories
Home > Politics

Is Huge Vote Turnover a Danger Signal for YSRCP?

Published on May 14, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Yashmi Gowda Likely to Exit ?
image
Pawan Kalyan Powers BJP Alliance Victory in Maharashtra 2024
image
Maha Results: Pawan Kalyan gains, Revanth Reddy loses
image
Priyanka Gandhi Makes History
image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards

Is Huge Vote Turnover a Danger Signal for YSRCP?

In the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections, a significant voter turnout of nearly 79% was witnessed, a figure that has sent ripples through the ruling YSRCP. The final number that will be disclosed by EC may be even higher. Political analysts have already begun forecasting the potential victory of the NDA alliance, comprising the TDP-JSP and BJP, attributing it to the increased voter percentage.

Why Huge voter turnout is a danger signal for Incumbent Government:

A surge in voter participation, especially from middle-class and urban demographics, is often considered a negative indicator for the incumbent government. Historically, these segments of the population tend to vote only when dissatisfied with the ruling party, indicating a desire for change. Increased political awareness and engagement among citizens, particularly those traveling long distances to cast their ballots, suggests discontent with the current administration. Such high voter turnout, in the context of anti-incumbency, may signify a collective expression of dissatisfaction with the ruling government’s performance.

Historic Evidence:

Past elections in India offer compelling evidence of the correlation between high voter turnout and the defeat of incumbent governments. In Telangana’s 2023 elections, a 72% turnout led to the ousting of the incumbent BRS government in favor of the Congress. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh’s 2019 elections saw an 80% turnout, resulting in the overthrow of the TDP government by the YSRCP. Moreover, significant voter turnouts in the 2018 assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh led to the defeat of ruling parties and substantial gains for the opposition.

On the other hand, low vote turn-out compared to the previous election may indicate people’s willingness to continue the previous government. E.g. In the 2019 general elections, where the incumbent BJP-led NDA government secured a resounding victory, voter turnout was slightly lower than in the previous election. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh’s 2017 assembly elections, voter turnout was just 61.04%, when the incumbent BJP government retained power.

YSRCP leaders respond on High Voting Percentage:

As the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections unfold, YSRCP leader Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy attributes the high voter turnout to Jagan’s welfare schemes, expressing confidence in their victory. Yet, analysts remain skeptical, drawing parallels to the 2019 elections where similar claims were made by the TDP leaders as they said that huge vote turnover, especially among women voters, was due to the “Pasupu Kunkuma” scheme of TDP. But, as we all know, TDP lost in the 2019 elections.

With predictions swirling, the prevailing sentiment suggests that the substantial increase in voter turnout may tilt the balance in favor of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. However, as there will be exceptions for every rule, this theory needs to be considered as an indication rather than a confirmation.

In conclusion, while high voter turnout can indicate dissatisfaction with the incumbent government, its impact on electoral outcomes remains nuanced and unpredictable. As Andhra Pradesh awaits the election results, the significance of voter participation in shaping the state’s political landscape cannot be overstated.

Next Young music composer announces Divorce Previous Violence took place at 120 places in AP, says Kanakamedala
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards
image
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun
image
Gopichand’s Film Changes Hands

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Yashmi Gowda Likely to Exit ?
image
Pawan Kalyan Powers BJP Alliance Victory in Maharashtra 2024
image
Maha Results: Pawan Kalyan gains, Revanth Reddy loses
image
Priyanka Gandhi Makes History
image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Powers BJP Alliance Victory in Maharashtra 2024
image
Maha Results: Pawan Kalyan gains, Revanth Reddy loses
image
Priyanka Gandhi Makes History

Related Articles

Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame Rashi Singh Hot Looks Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva