Is Hyderabad going the ‘Bengaluru’ way?

Bengaluru earned its reputation as Silicon Valley of India, but its present status is unenviable, as the city is hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons. From extremely long traffic jams to crumbling infrastructure to frequent outbursts by Kannada outfits, Bengaluru is facing several problems in maintaining its cosmopolitan image. Unfortunately at a time, when Hyderabad needs to capitalise on the scenario and attract investors, even Telangana capital is also following Bengaluru in many ways.

While traffic jams are not new in busy areas of Hyderabad, of late long hours of traffic jams have become common, giving nightmares to commuters. Especially the traffic scenario has deteriorated in the rainy season, with even small rains causing flooding of streets and traffic jams.

While GHMC, Police and even much hyped HYDRA are tasked with responsibilities of dealing with rain related disasters and traffic management, no betterment is visible on the ground. When we compare the traffic management over the years, Hyderabadis are definitely feeling frustrated in recent times.

The mismanagement of GHMC and related departments has been clearly proved, with mindless cutting of internet cables in many areas of the city recently, causing inconvenience for both offices and residences.

Besides traffic and rain related incidents, Hyderabad has also garnered negative publicity for propaganda against Marwaris. The hate campaign taken up against the Marwari business community, is surely a hit for the inclusive and cosmopolitan image of Hyderabad. At a time when Hyderabad real estate is facing a severe crisis, hate campaigns like these will only further damage the city’s growth plans.

Irrespective of which party is ruling the state, Hyderabad city has always got proper attention from the rulers. But Hyderabadis feel that the sense of importance being given to Hyderabad, the growth engine of Telangana, is missing of late. Hope, the popular and powerful Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, puts special focus on Hyderabad before it is too late.