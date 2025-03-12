Is Kartik Aaryan Dating Sreeleela?

The IIFA Awards for 2025 took place in Rajasthan, and some of the videos are widely shared online. Kartik Aaryan hosted the show and is famous for his fun and fashionable personality that turned out to be the major focus. He also won the Best Actor award for his great acting in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Lately, everyone has been talking about who he is dating. He’s been rumored to be with several actresses, but he hasn’t confirmed anything.

A video from the IIFA Awards is now trending. In a lighthearted interview, Kartik’s mother, Mala Tiwari, was asked what she expects from her future daughter-in-law. She said she wants a good doctor to be her son’s wife. Kartik’s mother said, “The family wants a very good doctor,” possibly suggesting who the actor is dating. This comment has made people think even more about a possible relationship between Kartik and Sreeleela.

Sreeleela will soon be acting alongside Kartik Aaryan in his upcoming movie. A recent video from the family gathering of Kartik went viral and Sreeleela was present. Their bonding was widely discussed and this triggered rumors about their relationship. Sreeleela was pursuing medicine but sources say she quit her medical degree to focus on movies and acting. Kartik and Sreeleela will be seen in Anurag Basu;’s directorial and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is producing it. The movie’s title hasn’t been revealed yet, but some believe it might be another film in the Aashiqui series, possibly Aashiqui 3.