x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Is Kartik Aaryan Dating Sreeleela?

Published on March 12, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Capital Works to Restart with PM Modi’s Inauguration
image
Photos: Robinhood Press Meet
image
Photos: Dilruba Pre release Event
image
Is Kartik Aaryan Dating Sreeleela?
image
Airtel and Starlink Partnership: A Game-Changer for Internet in India?

Is Kartik Aaryan Dating Sreeleela?

The IIFA Awards for 2025 took place in Rajasthan, and some of the videos are widely shared online. Kartik Aaryan hosted the show and is famous for his fun and fashionable personality that turned out to be the major focus. He also won the Best Actor award for his great acting in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Lately, everyone has been talking about who he is dating. He’s been rumored to be with several actresses, but he hasn’t confirmed anything.

A video from the IIFA Awards is now trending. In a lighthearted interview, Kartik’s mother, Mala Tiwari, was asked what she expects from her future daughter-in-law. She said she wants a good doctor to be her son’s wife. Kartik’s mother said, “The family wants a very good doctor,” possibly suggesting who the actor is dating. This comment has made people think even more about a possible relationship between Kartik and Sreeleela.

Sreeleela will soon be acting alongside Kartik Aaryan in his upcoming movie. A recent video from the family gathering of Kartik went viral and Sreeleela was present. Their bonding was widely discussed and this triggered rumors about their relationship. Sreeleela was pursuing medicine but sources say she quit her medical degree to focus on movies and acting. Kartik and Sreeleela will be seen in Anurag Basu;’s directorial and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is producing it. The movie’s title hasn’t been revealed yet, but some believe it might be another film in the Aashiqui series, possibly Aashiqui 3.

Next Photos: Dilruba Pre release Event Previous Airtel and Starlink Partnership: A Game-Changer for Internet in India?
else

TRENDING

image
Is Kartik Aaryan Dating Sreeleela?
image
Robinhood, Venky Kudumula 3.0: Nithiin
image
Nani Super Confident on Court

Latest

image
Amaravati Capital Works to Restart with PM Modi’s Inauguration
image
Photos: Robinhood Press Meet
image
Photos: Dilruba Pre release Event
image
Is Kartik Aaryan Dating Sreeleela?
image
Airtel and Starlink Partnership: A Game-Changer for Internet in India?

Most Read

image
Amaravati Capital Works to Restart with PM Modi’s Inauguration
image
Airtel and Starlink Partnership: A Game-Changer for Internet in India?
image
Borugadda Surrenders at Rajamahendravaram Central Jail

Related Articles

Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look