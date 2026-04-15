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Home > Movie News

Is Koratala Siva focused on Production?

Published on April 15, 2026 by sankar

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Is Koratala Siva focused on Production?

Koratala Siva was once the most wanted director of Telugu cinema. His last directorial Devara released during Dasara 2024. The sequel plans for Devara are on but it is unclear if NTR will take up the film in his big lineup. Koratala Siva too wanted to work with other actors but he was not lucky enough. He met actors like Pawan Kalyan and NBK. With all the young and top actors of Telugu cinema occupied with a number of projects, Koratala Siva is left in waiting mode.

Koratala Siva has launched a new film as producer on his production house Yuvasudha Arts. Vishwak Sen will play the lead role in this rom-com. The shoot commences soon. Koratala Siva is also discussing scripts with a couple of young directors. His production house paid advances for talented young directors like Shiva Nirvana, Ajay Bhupathi, Venky Kudumula and the discussions are going on. Utilizing this break, Koratala Siva is lining up films as producer. He is actively discussing scripts with his fellow writers and directors. Before he kick-starts directing a film, Koratala Siva may release a couple of films as a producer.

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