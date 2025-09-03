x
Is Modi Really Worried About KCR?

Published on September 3, 2025 by deepthinandanreddy

Is Modi Really Worried About KCR?

The latest political drama from Telangana is quite something. According to former minister Jagadish Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not just watching from afar but is actively scared of KCR’s return to national politics.

The story goes like this: Modi, along with Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders, is part of a grand conspiracy to mentally destabilize KCR. Why? Because KCR might come back and become a major national leader.

Let’s pause for a moment. While India grapples with a host of real problems like economic slowdown, foreign relations and internal challenges, we are to believe the Prime Minister’s worry is KCR’s political ambitions. It sounds more like a plot from a political thriller than real life.

Meanwhile, inside the BRS party, the real trouble is being ignored. K. Kavitha has openly accused senior leader Harish Rao of collaborating with opposition forces and causing internal conflict. This is serious. But where are the responses from BRS leaders? Silent. Not a word from KTR or anyone else.

Instead of addressing these clear cracks, the party prefers to blame it all on a conspiracy. It’s a convenient excuse. When things go wrong, just say it’s someone else’s plan. No need for self-reflection or answers.

So here is the real question: Is Modi really worried about KCR, or is this just a story to cover up deeper problems in the party? The silence from BRS leaders says a lot. Sometimes, the loudest noise is made by those who have the least to say.

