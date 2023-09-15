Is Naga Chaitanya getting Married Again?

Bollywood media has been speculating widely about the personal relationships of Naga Chaitanya. After his divorce with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya was linked to actress Sobhita Dhulipala and some of the pictures of the duo together went viral. Naga Chaitanya is back in news now and there are reports that he is all set to get married again. Reports say that Nagarjuna is on a hunt for a right girl from a non-film background.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya will finalize things soon as per the speculation from the Bollywood media. The news broke out two years after Naga Chaitanya announced seperation from Samantha. On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will soon join the sets of Chandoo Mondeti’s action thriller and the pre-production work reached the final stages. This would be the first pan-Indian attempt for Naga Chaitanya.