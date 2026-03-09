x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Is Pawan Kalyan Trying to Bring Vijay’s TVK into the NDA?

Published on March 9, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
BSS Celebrates Lavish Roka With Kaavya Reddy
image
Sancharame from Epic: Feels like an Epic Melody in every way
image
Exclusive: NBK Mounting Pressure on his Producers
image
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: High Court Issues Notice to Kavitha and Others
image
Nara Lokesh Launches Major Retaining Wall Project Near Prakasam Barrage

Is Pawan Kalyan Trying to Bring Vijay’s TVK into the NDA?

Janasena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is believed to be playing a quiet but important role in efforts to bring actor Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, closer to the National Democratic Alliance.

Vijay is entering electoral politics for the first time with strong confidence and a massive fan following across the state. His party has already created significant buzz in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. Both the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition bloc had earlier shown interest in working with him. Vijay however, maintained that his party would contest the elections independently.

Recent developments suggest that political calculations may now be changing. The NDA has already tied up with AIADMK, while the ruling DMK is preparing to defend its position in the upcoming polls. In this situation, the BJP leadership is believed to be exploring ways to bring Vijay into the alliance to strengthen its electoral prospects.

Sources say Pawan Kalyan has opened communication channels with Vijay and is trying to convince him to consider joining the NDA. The move could reshape the political battle in Tamil Nadu and create a three-way contest in the election.

Vijay is also expected to visit New Delhi soon after receiving a second notice from the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Karur stampede case. His visit has triggered speculation about possible meetings with senior NDA leaders.

Neither Jana Sena nor Vijay’s party has officially confirmed these reports. Still, the possibility of a new political alignment has already become one of the most discussed developments in Tamil Nadu politics.

Next Sensational Advance Sales for Dhurandhar: The Revenge Previous Media Watch: Questions Over Selection Process at Women Journalists’ Felicitation
else

TRENDING

image
BSS Celebrates Lavish Roka With Kaavya Reddy
image
Sancharame from Epic: Feels like an Epic Melody in every way
image
Exclusive: NBK Mounting Pressure on his Producers

Latest

image
BSS Celebrates Lavish Roka With Kaavya Reddy
image
Sancharame from Epic: Feels like an Epic Melody in every way
image
Exclusive: NBK Mounting Pressure on his Producers
image
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: High Court Issues Notice to Kavitha and Others
image
Nara Lokesh Launches Major Retaining Wall Project Near Prakasam Barrage

Most Read

image
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: High Court Issues Notice to Kavitha and Others
image
Nara Lokesh Launches Major Retaining Wall Project Near Prakasam Barrage
image
Is Pawan Kalyan Trying to Bring Vijay’s TVK into the NDA?

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch