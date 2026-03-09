Is Pawan Kalyan Trying to Bring Vijay’s TVK into the NDA?

Janasena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is believed to be playing a quiet but important role in efforts to bring actor Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, closer to the National Democratic Alliance.

Vijay is entering electoral politics for the first time with strong confidence and a massive fan following across the state. His party has already created significant buzz in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. Both the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition bloc had earlier shown interest in working with him. Vijay however, maintained that his party would contest the elections independently.

Recent developments suggest that political calculations may now be changing. The NDA has already tied up with AIADMK, while the ruling DMK is preparing to defend its position in the upcoming polls. In this situation, the BJP leadership is believed to be exploring ways to bring Vijay into the alliance to strengthen its electoral prospects.

Sources say Pawan Kalyan has opened communication channels with Vijay and is trying to convince him to consider joining the NDA. The move could reshape the political battle in Tamil Nadu and create a three-way contest in the election.

Vijay is also expected to visit New Delhi soon after receiving a second notice from the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Karur stampede case. His visit has triggered speculation about possible meetings with senior NDA leaders.

Neither Jana Sena nor Vijay’s party has officially confirmed these reports. Still, the possibility of a new political alignment has already become one of the most discussed developments in Tamil Nadu politics.