Is Puri Jagannadh Resolving Financial Disputes?

Slumdog: 33 Temple Road is the next attempt of Puri Jagannadh after two back-to-back disasters like Liger and Double iSmart. The shooting portions of the film are completed and Vijay Sethupathi moved on to his next project. There are a lot of rumors in Tollywood about the film. The makers are tight-lipped about the film’s release plan which is adding strength to the speculations. Puri Jagannadh has financial disputes for Liger and Double iSmart and some of them are pending in the Telugu Film Chamber. Puri Jagannadh is in plans to resolve all the financial disputes before he announces the release date of Slumdog.

He has initiated talks through his close friends to resolve them. Without repaying the debts of Liger, Puri Jagannadh moved on to Double iSmart and he sold the film to Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy. The Telangana exhibitors have filed cases against Puri Jagannadh and the discussions for the same are going on. The digital deal of Slumdog is yet to be closed because of the hurdles. The film’s producer Charmme Kaur is discussing things with the digital giants to close the deals. Puri is ready to repay the debts of Liger while it is unclear about the financial dues of Double iSmart. Once all the hurdles are cleared, the makers will announce the release date.

The post-production works of Slumdog reached the final stages. Tabu, Duniya Vijay and Samyuktha will be seen in other important roles in the realistic attempt. Hope Puri Jagannadh makes his comeback with this Vijay Sethupathi starrer that releases in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously.