Is Ram Charan Joining Dhoom 4?

Rumors are circulating that Ram Charan is being considered for a key role in Dhoom 4, alongside Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. The film is expected to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Sources say Yash Raj Films has approached Charan, but there’s been no official word from his team yet. While the news has generated excitement in Bollywood circles, many Telugu fans are urging Ram Charan to decline the offer. Their hesitation comes after Jr. NTR’s role in War 2 was seen as underwhelming, leaving many in the Telugu audience disappointed.

Fans fear that Ram Charan could face a similar situation if he joins a Bollywood multi-starrer where his potential might not be fully utilized. Currently, Ram Charan is focused on his upcoming film PEDDI, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, which is expected to be a major release in 2025.