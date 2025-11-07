Is Samantha making her Relationship Official?

Top actress Samantha has been quite selective with her films but she is in news frequently because of her relationship with Bollywood filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Speculations say that Samantha and Raj are dating and their frequent presence together has sparked several rumors. They haven’t announced officially but Samantha has been posting pictures of her with Raj on her official social media page.

She posted a click with Raj Nidimoru from a recent event in Mumbai and this click has sparked rumors that the duo is expected to take their relationship to the next level and make an announcement. Samantha is seen hugging Raj in the click. “Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins.I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning” posted Samantha along with a bunch of clicks.

Samantha is shooting for her next Telugu film directed by Nandini Reddy. Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are producing the film together.