Is Samantha’s Rakt Bramhand Shelved?

The high-budget fantasy series ‘Rakt Bramhand — The Bloody Kingdom’ produced by Netflix India has experienced significant financial hurdles throughout right after the shoot commenced. A report of financial fraud surfaced on set, leading to accusations against the show’s executive producer for serious mishandling of finances and various inconsistencies in financial documentation.

Four months after these revelations, ‘Rakt Bramhand’ is yet to resume shoot raising so many questions. Reports say that it may be shelved due to ongoing financial difficulties. Although a final resolution has yet to be reached, sources indicate that the streaming platform has placed the show on an indefinite pause following a budget review conducted.

Approximately two weeks ago, Netflix held a closed meeting with the creators Raj & DK and their new executive producer, who has a background working with Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar. During this meeting, they assessed the current budget against the actual expenses required to continue production, and unfortunately, the numbers did not match up. Netflix has already faced substantial losses from prior filming endeavors, much of which will need to be redone, and they are hesitant to commit further resources to a venture viewed as high-risk.

Rakt Bramhand was announced in July 2024 and Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve on board to helm the project. and Raj & DK are the Creators. Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal are on board to play the lead roles.