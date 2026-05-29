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Home > Politics

Is Sex Work Legal in India Now? Supreme Court’s Historic Ruling Explained

Published on May 29, 2026 by swathy

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Is Sex Work Legal in India Now? Supreme Court’s Historic Ruling Explained

The Supreme Court of India has delivered a landmark ruling that has reignited a national debate about the legal status of sex work in the country. While the judgment strengthens the rights and dignity of sex workers, it does not make the sex trade completely legal in every form. Instead, it draws a clear distinction between adults who voluntarily choose sex work and victims who are forced into it through trafficking and exploitation.

The court emphasised that consenting adults engaged in sex work are entitled to the same constitutional protections as every other citizen. It stated that law enforcement agencies cannot harass, intimidate, or initiate criminal action against individuals solely because they are involved in sex work. The judgment is rooted in the constitutional guarantee of life, liberty, and dignity under Article 21. According to the court, these rights apply equally to sex workers and cannot be denied because of their profession.

One of the most significant aspects of the ruling is its recognition of the human rights of sex workers. The court made it clear that a woman cannot be separated from her child merely because she is engaged in sex work. Such actions, unless supported by valid legal grounds, violate fundamental rights and human dignity.

The Supreme Court also issued important directions to the media and government authorities. It warned against revealing the identities of sex workers during rescue operations or police actions. Publishing photographs, videos, or personal details that expose their identity can cause severe harm and violate their right to privacy.

In another major development, the court directed authorities to ensure that sex workers receive access to basic identity documents. It instructed government agencies to facilitate the issuance of Aadhaar cards and other essential documents even when conventional proof of residence is unavailable. This step is expected to improve access to welfare schemes, healthcare services, banking facilities, and other basic rights.

However, the judgment does not mean that all activities related to the sex trade have become legal. Indian law continues to prohibit several practices under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Running brothels, soliciting customers in public places, trafficking individuals for sexual exploitation, and involving minors in sex work remain serious criminal offences. The court’s ruling does not alter these legal restrictions.

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