Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Movie News

Is Sympathy working for Akhanda 2?

Published on December 10, 2025 by swathy

Is Sympathy working for Akhanda 2?

Akhanda 2 was set for a grand release on December 5th and there are big expectations on the film. Along with the sequel advantage, the film also had the advantage of superhit combo Balakrishna and Boyapati. The film has done fantastic business but the makers could not clear the legal hurdles with EROS International because of which the film’s release was pushed. All the financial and legal hurdles are finally cleared and the makers are all set to release the film on December 12th in a grand manner.

Because of the delay in the release, there is a lot of sympathy on the team. A big film’s release was never stalled or postponed in the recent times because of financial hurdles. The advance sales for Akhanda 2 are opened and they are encouraging. The film has to perform big and make big money to reach the breakeven mark across the globe. The film will release with tomorrow night premieres and Aadhi Pinisetty is the lead antagonist. 14 Reels Plus are the producers.

