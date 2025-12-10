Is Sympathy working for Akhanda 2?

Akhanda 2 was set for a grand release on December 5th and there are big expectations on the film. Along with the sequel advantage, the film also had the advantage of superhit combo Balakrishna and Boyapati. The film has done fantastic business but the makers could not clear the legal hurdles with EROS International because of which the film’s release was pushed. All the financial and legal hurdles are finally cleared and the makers are all set to release the film on December 12th in a grand manner.

Because of the delay in the release, there is a lot of sympathy on the team. A big film’s release was never stalled or postponed in the recent times because of financial hurdles. The advance sales for Akhanda 2 are opened and they are encouraging. The film has to perform big and make big money to reach the breakeven mark across the globe. The film will release with tomorrow night premieres and Aadhi Pinisetty is the lead antagonist. 14 Reels Plus are the producers.