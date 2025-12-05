x
Home > Movie News

Is this the look of Prabhas in Spirit?

Published on December 5, 2025 by swathy

Is this the look of Prabhas in Spirit?

Rebelstar Prabhas is currently on a break and he is touring in Japan to promote Baahubali: The Epic. He attended the special screening of the film along with his fans and he will promote the film. Prabhas sported a lean look with long hair in Japan and the clicks are trending all over. He recently commenced the shoot of Spirit directed by Sadeep Reddy Vanga and the team has kept the look of Prabhas under wraps.

But Prabhas posed in a new look in Japan and debates are on if this is the look of Prabhas for Spirit. The actor looked smart enough and he thanked his fans in Japan. He also asked them to watch Baahubali: The Epic in theatres. The film’s producer Shobu Yarlagadda is also present for the screening. Prabhas has completed the shoot of Raja Saab and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. He is also shooting for Fauji directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

