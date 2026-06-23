x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event
Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Is this the Title of Suriya’s Next Film?

Published on June 23, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Vijay’s Birthday: Trisha skips and Unfollows Him
image
Is this the Title of Suriya’s Next Film?
image
Thalaivar173 Big Update Tomorrow
image
Sai Krishna Missing Case: Suspended CI Nagaraju Taken Into Custody
image
Vijay’s Approach in Assembly: Politics and a Cinematic Finish

Is this the Title of Suriya’s Next Film?

Suriya is currently busy with multiple projects, and one of the films creating curiosity is his collaboration with director Jithu Madhavan. While the makers are yet to reveal the official title, speculation is making rounds on social media about the title of the film which is tentatively called Suriya47. According per the ongoing buzz, the film is likely to be titled ‘Saravedi’. Though there is no official confirmation from the production team, the title has already started attracting attention among fans.

Reports suggest that the makers are considering this name as it matches the film’s action-packed backdrop. The project marks Jithu Madhavan’s first direct Tamil directorial venture after delivering successful Malayalam films. Suriya is said to be playing a police officer, while the film is expected to blend action with the director’s trademark style of storytelling. The shooting is progressing at a steady pace, and the team is expected to share official updates in the coming months. Young composer Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in to score the music, while the film features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead.

Suriya is done with the shoot of Vishwanath and Sons and the film is slated for August 14th release. Saravedi will be Suriya’s next release after Vishwanath and Sons.

Next Vijay’s Birthday: Trisha skips and Unfollows Him Previous Thalaivar173 Big Update Tomorrow
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay’s Birthday: Trisha skips and Unfollows Him
image
Is this the Title of Suriya’s Next Film?
image
Thalaivar173 Big Update Tomorrow

Latest

image
Vijay’s Birthday: Trisha skips and Unfollows Him
image
Is this the Title of Suriya’s Next Film?
image
Thalaivar173 Big Update Tomorrow
image
Sai Krishna Missing Case: Suspended CI Nagaraju Taken Into Custody
image
Vijay’s Approach in Assembly: Politics and a Cinematic Finish

Most Read

image
Sai Krishna Missing Case: Suspended CI Nagaraju Taken Into Custody
image
Vijay’s Approach in Assembly: Politics and a Cinematic Finish
image
Chandrababu Naidu Warns Against Political Misinformation, Calls for People-Centric Governance

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos