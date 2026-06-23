Is this the Title of Suriya’s Next Film?

Suriya is currently busy with multiple projects, and one of the films creating curiosity is his collaboration with director Jithu Madhavan. While the makers are yet to reveal the official title, speculation is making rounds on social media about the title of the film which is tentatively called Suriya47. According per the ongoing buzz, the film is likely to be titled ‘Saravedi’. Though there is no official confirmation from the production team, the title has already started attracting attention among fans.

Reports suggest that the makers are considering this name as it matches the film’s action-packed backdrop. The project marks Jithu Madhavan’s first direct Tamil directorial venture after delivering successful Malayalam films. Suriya is said to be playing a police officer, while the film is expected to blend action with the director’s trademark style of storytelling. The shooting is progressing at a steady pace, and the team is expected to share official updates in the coming months. Young composer Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in to score the music, while the film features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead.

Suriya is done with the shoot of Vishwanath and Sons and the film is slated for August 14th release. Saravedi will be Suriya’s next release after Vishwanath and Sons.