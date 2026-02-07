Is Toxic Telugu Deal a PR Stunt?

Kannada Superstar Yash emerged as a pan-Indian star after the KGF franchise. His next film is Toxic and the film is due for March 19th release in theatres. The film has been struggling for buzz after Dhurandhar: The Revenge is dominating the show and is releasing on the same day. In a sudden surprise, the news broke out that Tollywood producer Dil Raju has acquired the theatrical rights of Telugu states of Toxic for a fancy price of Rs 120 crores.

Though this looks unbelievable, it is speculated that the number is posted to bring the hype for the film. Dil Raju’s SVC which is a major player in the Telugu states did not take such big risks in the recent times with Telugu films. For a non-Telugu film and when there is tough competition through Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will Dil Raju take such a big risk. Though the deal will be refundable, the transactions for refunds will take ample time. Some of them even commented that the recent distribution happenings in Nizam are not in favour of Dil Raju and he decided to bet with Toxic.

Most of the speculations or comments on social media said that the number was hyped and it is not real. In just a week after the release of Toxic, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh will have a theatrical release. With tough competition around, the speculated price of Rs 120 crores for the theatrical rights of Telugu states may not be real and it is just projected to be a big number to generate the hype among the Telugu circles.

Toxic is directed by Geethu Mohandas and it is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.