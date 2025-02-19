Is Trivikram getting away from Films?

Trivikram is one of the finest writers and directors of Telugu cinema and he delivered a series of super hits. He last directed Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram that released during Sankranthi 2024. Trivikram was criticized for his poor writing and it was Mahesh Babu’s grace and performance that saved the film. Trivikram has been working on a script for Allu Arjun and it is said to be a big-budget pan-Indian attempt. Allu Arjun too is curious and there were talks that the project will start rolling this year. But Allu Arjun is gearing up to work with Atlee first and the project starts very soon.

Trivikram is completely occupied with Pawan Kalyan’s political activities. He is playing a crucial role in Pawan’s engagements and he had to dedicate his most of the energy and time over there. Though he is not seen in public, Trivikram is spending 3-4 days in a week in Amaravati and not in Hyderabad. Though he is in plans to direct a big project soon, Pawan’s engagements are delaying his plans. Pawan Kalyan shares a great bonding with Trivikram and Trivikram too contributes his best for Pawan. He also played a crucial role in Pawan’s political journey though he was not seen in the front. For now, Trivikram is occupied in Pawan’s political space though he has big plans in films.