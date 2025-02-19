x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Is Trivikram getting away from Films?

Published on February 19, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
All you want to know about Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s new CM
image
Rekha Gupta Set to Become Delhi’s Next Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma as Deputy CM
image
Aadhi’s Sabdham Trailer: Full Of Surprises
image
Tamannaah Odela 2 teaser launch in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Harish Shankar and Ram Film Locked

Is Trivikram getting away from Films?

Trivikram

Trivikram is one of the finest writers and directors of Telugu cinema and he delivered a series of super hits. He last directed Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram that released during Sankranthi 2024. Trivikram was criticized for his poor writing and it was Mahesh Babu’s grace and performance that saved the film. Trivikram has been working on a script for Allu Arjun and it is said to be a big-budget pan-Indian attempt. Allu Arjun too is curious and there were talks that the project will start rolling this year. But Allu Arjun is gearing up to work with Atlee first and the project starts very soon.

Trivikram is completely occupied with Pawan Kalyan’s political activities. He is playing a crucial role in Pawan’s engagements and he had to dedicate his most of the energy and time over there. Though he is not seen in public, Trivikram is spending 3-4 days in a week in Amaravati and not in Hyderabad. Though he is in plans to direct a big project soon, Pawan’s engagements are delaying his plans. Pawan Kalyan shares a great bonding with Trivikram and Trivikram too contributes his best for Pawan. He also played a crucial role in Pawan’s political journey though he was not seen in the front. For now, Trivikram is occupied in Pawan’s political space though he has big plans in films.

Next Harish Shankar and Ram Film Locked Previous Alia Bhatt’s surprise reaction after watching Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava
else

TRENDING

image
Aadhi’s Sabdham Trailer: Full Of Surprises
image
Tamannaah Odela 2 teaser launch in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Harish Shankar and Ram Film Locked

Latest

image
All you want to know about Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s new CM
image
Rekha Gupta Set to Become Delhi’s Next Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma as Deputy CM
image
Aadhi’s Sabdham Trailer: Full Of Surprises
image
Tamannaah Odela 2 teaser launch in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Harish Shankar and Ram Film Locked

Most Read

image
All you want to know about Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s new CM
image
Rekha Gupta Set to Become Delhi’s Next Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma as Deputy CM
image
Chandrababu Urges Centre to Support Chilli Farmers

Related Articles

Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look