Is Vijayasai moving away from Jagan?

YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member, V Vijayasai Reddy, is the number two leader in the party. He had been the trusted lieutenant of party president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy even before the party was formed.

As an auditor, Vijayasai Reddy is closely associated with Jagan Mohan Reddy, even when Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy was alive. This relationship continues even now, but for the past couple of weeks, things appear to be different.

The state government is holding the Global Investment Summit in Visakhapatnam, where Vijayasai Reddy had been playing key role. He was given inchrage of the North Andhra region and he shifted his base to Visakhapatnam two years ago.

But shockingly, he is not seen or heard now in relation to the Global Investment Summit. Though the state government had taken the Global Investment Summit seriously and prestigiously, Vijayasai Reddy did not even tweet once on his twitter handle.

Even in his tweets, Vijayasai Reddy is not as aggressive and ferocious as he used to be with the TDP leaders and rebel MP, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju. Interestingly, even Raghurama Krishnam Raju had observed the change in Vijayasai Reddy and welcomed it.

He was seen sitting comfortably with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when actor Taraka Ratna died two weeks ago.

Most of the ministers and the ruling party leaders are currently camping in Visakhapatnam for the Global Investment Summit, but Vijayasai Reddy is not seen. This indicates that he is moving slowly away from the YSR Congress and its leader Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vijayasai Reddy is not the only one who moved away from Jagan Mohan Reddy. Starting from Sabbam Hari to Vijayamma and Sharmila, several leaders or individuals who have been close to Jagan have moved away from him. It looks as if Vijayasai is also moving away from Jagan now, if things are seen critically.