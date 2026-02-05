x
Home > Movie News

Is Yash’s Toxic Releasing as per the Plan?

Published on February 5, 2026 by swathy

Is Yash’s Toxic Releasing as per the Plan?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated for a massive release on March 19th and the super success of the first installment has kept big expectations on the second part of the franchise. The audience are eagerly waiting for the film and all the biggies which are initially slated for March release got pushed. Yash’s Toxic is slated for same day release and the team hasn’t made any announcement about the postponement. The rumors about the postponement are all over.

The clash of Toxic with Dhurandhar: The Revenge will impact Toxic. The first teaser of Toxic failed to live up to the expectations and it has gained criticism. The makers have to release the content in the coming months to bring up the hype if the film releases as per the plan. The asking price for the theatrical rights of Toxic too is not impressive considering the clash and the delays involved. KVN Productions, the producers of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan have invested big money on Toxic.

For now, the team of Toxic is maintaining silence about the release plans.

