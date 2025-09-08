x
Is YS Rajareddy the Future of Andhra Pradesh Politics?

Published on September 8, 2025 by swathy

Is YS Rajareddy the Future of Andhra Pradesh Politics?

Andhra Pradesh politics has long been shaped by the influence of the YS family. Starting from YS Rajareddy to the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, this family has left a deep mark on the hearts of the people. YS Rajasekhar Reddy earned the title of “People’s CM” by winning the trust of the public through his padayatras and welfare schemes. His efforts made him one of the most popular leaders in the state. Following in his footsteps, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy entered politics. After the untimely death of his father, Jagan started his own political journey by forming the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Even while in jail, his mother, Sharmila, remained politically active, walking the path of activism to support the party. In 2019, Jagan won the elections and became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

However, over time, personal and political differences between Jagan and his sister Sharmila came into the open. Disagreements over property and political views led Sharmila to step away from the YSR Congress Party. She later launched her own political party in Telangana but did not find much success. Eventually, she joined the Congress party and began working to strengthen it in Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, Sharmila is actively trying to rebuild the Congress party in the state under the guidance of the high command. Recently, reports suggest that her son, YS Rajareddy, is preparing to enter the political arena. His recent visit to the Kurnool onion market with his mother drew significant attention. There, he interacted with farmers and tried to understand their problems, marking his first public political appearance. Before this public appearance, Rajareddy sought the blessings of his grandmother, YS Vijayamma, who holds special importance in the YS family tradition. The photos and videos of this visit went viral on social media. Political observers believe that this event signals his formal entry into politics.

People see Rajareddy as someone who could play a crucial role in attracting young voters and farmers toward the Congress party. His youthful image, combined with his family legacy, creates expectations about his potential. There are talks that he may contest in the upcoming elections, either from the Pulivendula Assembly or the Kadapa Parliamentary constituency.

While it is too early to predict if YS Rajareddy will rise as a major political leader, his first steps show that the family legacy is being continued with seriousness. With a focus on understanding local issues and connecting directly with the public, he seems to be preparing for a strong political future. The coming years will tell if he can live up to the expectations and fill the gap left by his uncle and grandfather in Andhra Pradesh politics.

