Isha Glimpse stuns: Bunny Vas & Vamsi Nandipati releasing this horror thriller

Published on December 4, 2025 by nymisha

Isha Glimpse stuns: Bunny Vas & Vamsi Nandipati releasing this horror thriller

Isha Glimpse stuns: Bunny Vas & Vamsi Nandipati releasing this horror thriller

The upcoming horror thriller Isha features Thrigun and Hebah Patel in lead roles with Akhil Raj, Siri Hanmanth and Prithveeraj also playing significant roles. The makers recently unveiled an thrilling glimpse at a special event, offering the audience a first look at the eerie world the film is set in.

The glimpse opens with a group of schoolchildren talking about ghosts, with one of them dismissing the stories as nonsense. From there, the teaser quickly escalates, revealing eerie imagery accompanied by an unsettling background score.

It goes on to present the key characters and the frightening situations they are forced to confront due to a supernatural presence. The inclusion of an abandoned house, intense sequences and classic horror elements suggests that the film is set to deliver a chilling experience on the big screen.

RR Dhruvan’s background score heightens the tension, and the visuals along with the production quality stand out impressively. Backed by Pothula Hema Venkateswara Rao under HVR Productions, the movie brings together a skilled technical team including Santosh Sanamoni for cinematography, RR Dhruvan for music and Vinai handling the editing.

Following their impressive success with Little Hearts and Raju Weds Rambai, producers Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati are now gearing up to deliver another gripping project. Known for their strong judgment in selecting content-driven stories, the duo is presenting Isha under their respective banners.

Their association has significantly boosted the buzz around the film, raising expectations for another compelling cinematic experience. Releasing on December 12th, Isha aims to deliver a fear-inducing theatrical experience.

