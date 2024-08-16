x
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
“ISRO’s SSLV D3 mission successful

Published on August 16, 2024 by ratnasri

“ISRO’s SSLV D3 mission successful

On Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the third and final development flight SSLV D3 (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle). The SSLV project has been developed by Indian industry and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

On Friday at 09:17 AM, SSLV D3 lifted off from the Sriharikota launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying observation satellites EOS 08 and SR-0.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said after the launch that ISRO has completed the development process of SSLV and is now in the process of transferring technology. ISRO will now move to the operational phase of SSLV.

SSLV is cost-effective and will meet the growing demands in the small satellite launch market. This rocket has a low turnaround time of 72 hours and can accommodate multiple satellites.

-Sanyogita

