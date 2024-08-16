“ISRO’s SSLV D3 mission successful

On Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the third and final development flight SSLV D3 (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle). The SSLV project has been developed by Indian industry and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

On Friday at 09:17 AM, SSLV D3 lifted off from the Sriharikota launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying observation satellites EOS 08 and SR-0.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said after the launch that ISRO has completed the development process of SSLV and is now in the process of transferring technology. ISRO will now move to the operational phase of SSLV.

SSLV is cost-effective and will meet the growing demands in the small satellite launch market. This rocket has a low turnaround time of 72 hours and can accommodate multiple satellites.

-Sanyogita