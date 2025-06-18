IT Raids on Arya’s Residence

Tamil actor Arya has been one of the successful actors of Tamil cinema and he even did films in Telugu. The actor was surprised today after the Income Tax officials conducted surprise raids on his residence and his restaurant in Chennai. All the properties of Arya in Chennai have been raided today and the searches are being continued.

Arya has floated a food chain and he has sold it to a businessman recently. The raids are being conducted as a part of the investigation about the ownership of this food chain. The raids started at 8 AM in Anna Nagar and Velachery. His residence in Poonamallee High Road in Chennai was also raided. The transactions were under IT scanner and the officials conducted raids today. On the work front, Arya is shooting for Vettuvam directed by Pa Ranjith. He also has Anandhan Kaadhu and Mr X lined up for shoot. Arya recently produced Santhanam starrer DD Next Level and the film ended up as a flop at the Tamil box-office.